Monday, 27 August 2018

Nordic walkers enjoy Tyrol visit and tast dishes

A GROUP of Nordic walkers swapped their normal Chilterns walking territory for the Austrian Tyrol, writes Anthea Osborn-Jones.

Travelling to Seefeld, near Innsbruck, they enjoyed a variety of mountain and valley walks with fantastic wildflowers, cows with bells and spectacular scenery.

Seefeld is a charming village with a wide variety of walk options, including organised outings. Highlights included a spectacular gorge walk and a trip to the Peace Bell in Mosern.

Our trip also coincided with the Corpus Christi festival and we were treated to processions and religious ceremonies, heart-shaped fires lit on the top of the mountains and a host of other Tirolean traditions.

Lots of traditional dishes had to be sampled, so the walking was necessary to counteract the effects of all the extra calories! Combined with near-perfect weather conditions, this led to a most enjoyable week in the Tyrol.

The trip was led by instructors from A Foot in the Chilterns Nordic Walking and guided by those with local knowledge, which meant it was possible to not only find the best walks, views and experiences but also the best restaurants.

All the weekly training in the hills around Henley paid off and everyone was able to build on their fitness built up over the preceding months.

Safely back in the Chilterns, we continue to Nordic walk in our beautiful countryside.

For more information, email anthea on info@afootinthechilterns.co.uk or visit www.afootinthechilterns.co.uk

