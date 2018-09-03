Monday, 03 September 2018

Cheap swim

SWIMMERS aged 60 or above can use the pool at Henley leisure centre for a month for just £5.

The discount being offered by South Oxfordshire District Council and its contractor Better leisure centres and is available until September 27.

To register, call 01235 422219 or visit www.get
oxfordshireactive.org

