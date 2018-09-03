Cheap swim

Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South
Monday, 03 September 2018
SWIMMERS aged 60 or above can use the pool at Henley leisure centre for a month for just £5.
The discount being offered by South Oxfordshire District Council and its contractor Better leisure centres and is available until September 27.
To register, call 01235 422219 or visit www.get
oxfordshireactive.org
