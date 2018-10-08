Monday, 08 October 2018

Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society

ON Thursday, October 18 we will welcome back Tim Healey to talk about “Drove roads in Oxfordshire and beyond”.

These traditional routes for moving livestock to market can be identified by various indications.

They stretched across the countryside, with animals grazing as they went.

On Thursday, November 15 Mike Hurst will give an illustrated talk called “Saunders of the river.”

The Saunders in question was the famous boat builder in Goring who went on to fund the Saunders-Roe aviation company (Saro).

Meetings are held at Goring Heath parish hall at 8pm with coffee from 7.30pm. All welcome, £3 for non-members, which includes coffee and biscuits.

