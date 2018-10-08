Female voices

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Monday, 08 October 2018
A SINGING afternoon for women will be held at Charvil village hall on Saturday, November 24 from 2pm to 4pm.
It will feature a medley of songs by Irving Berlin from the 1954 film White Christmas, including the title tune.
To attend costs £10, which includes a copy of the music.
To book, call Suzanne Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynewman
@btinternet.com
08 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station future to be decided in new year
THE future of Wargrave fire station will be ... [more]
Pupils brimming with confidence after leaders course
TWENTY-NINE children at Sonning Common Primary ... [more]
Pupils learn to be green with playground recycling bin
A SCHOOL in Wargrave has installed a recycling ... [more]
POLL: Have your say