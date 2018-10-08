Female voices

A SINGING afternoon for women will be held at Charvil village hall on Saturday, November 24 from 2pm to 4pm.

It will feature a medley of songs by Irving Berlin from the 1954 film White Christmas, including the title tune.

To attend costs £10, which includes a copy of the music.

To book, call Suzanne Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynewman

@btinternet.com