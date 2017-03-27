Monday, 27 March 2017

Comedy duo have a modest proposal

THREE-quarters of MPs are millionaires while a third of the country lives below the poverty line...

Whatever your politics, comedy duo Jonny and the Baptists think it’s worth talking about.

Having just embarked on a 51-date UK tour, they bring their Swiftian-sounding show Eat the Poor to Reading’s South Street Arts Centre on Thursday, April 6.

For tickets and times, visit www.jonnyandthebaptists.co.uk

