Three is company at Kenton

Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Monday, 19 June 2017
THE third in a new series of regular comedy nights at the Kenton Theatre takes place next Friday (June 23).
Organised in partnership with comedy promoters Avalon, the line-up consists of “quick-witted” compère Hayley Ellis, “exceptionally inspired” headliner Gareth Richards, and support from the “sharp” James Loveridge.
The show starts at 8pm and is recommended for ages 18 and up.
Tickets are priced £11 including a £1 restoration levy and can be booked by calling the box office on (01491) 575698 or visiting www.kentontheatre.co.uk
19 June 2017
More News:
Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Former Piggott School pupils come first and second in village 10km race
A former student at the Piggott School was the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say