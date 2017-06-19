Monday, 19 June 2017

Three is company at Kenton

THE third in a new series of regular comedy nights at the Kenton Theatre takes place next Friday (June 23).

Organised in partnership with comedy promoters Avalon, the line-up consists of “quick-witted” compère Hayley Ellis, “exceptionally inspired” headliner Gareth Richards, and support from the “sharp” James Loveridge.

The show starts at 8pm and is recommended for ages 18 and up.

Tickets are priced £11 including a £1 restoration levy and can be booked by calling the box office on (01491) 575698 or visiting www.kentontheatre.co.uk

