Festival comedian's packing a punch

COMEDIAN Lucy Porter is bringing her smash-hit Edinburgh show to Norden Farm in Maidenhead next Friday (March 23).

Choose Your Battles sees Lucy pointing out that in these combative times it’s easy to be irritated, offended or downright enraged by other people.

How do we know which causes are worth fighting for? Lucy uses her hilarious experiences to help you decide.

The comic’s recent TV and radio appearances include QI, Room 101, Insert Name Here, The News Quiz, and The Now Show.

She is also due to play the Henley Festival’s Salon Comedy Club at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 14.

Tickets for next Friday’s show are £14 with concessions £12. To book, call 01628 788997 or visit www.nordenfarm.org

Henley Festival tickets can be booked online at www.henley-festival.co.uk