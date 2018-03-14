Wednesday, 14 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Festival comedian's packing a punch

Festival comedian's packing a punch

COMEDIAN Lucy Porter is bringing her smash-hit Edinburgh show to Norden Farm in Maidenhead next Friday (March 23).

Choose Your Battles sees Lucy pointing out that in these combative times it’s easy to be irritated, offended or downright enraged by other people.

How do we know which causes are worth fighting for? Lucy uses her hilarious experiences to help you decide.

The comic’s recent TV and radio appearances include QI, Room 101, Insert Name Here, The News Quiz, and The Now Show.

She is also due to play the Henley Festival’s Salon Comedy Club at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 14.

Tickets for next Friday’s show are £14 with concessions £12. To book, call 01628 788997 or visit www.nordenfarm.org

Henley Festival tickets can be booked online at www.henley-festival.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33