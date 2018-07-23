Showing you the funny

LAUGHTER is big business all year round and there are a number of stand-ups hitting the road this autumn. Fresh from selling out the Kenton Theatre and South Street in Reading earlier this year, Tom Allen visits the Oxford Playhouse on Sunday, September 30. Marcus Brigstocke visits the Beaumont Street venue on Thursday, October 11, with his new show Devil May Care. Radio 4 favourite Jeremy Hardy visits Goring Village Hall on Saturday, October 27, followed by the Wycombe Swan on Thursday, November 1. And Stephen K Amos plays Norden Farm in Maidenhead on December 14 and 15.