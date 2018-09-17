New Street theatre is good for a laugh

STAND-UP is back on the Kenton stage tonight (Friday), courtesy of top promoters Avalon.

Drawn from TV, radio and the Edinburgh Festival, tonight’s bill features Jarlath Regan, Steve Bugeja and Kai Samra.

Headliner Jarlath has appeared on Tonight at the Palladium, Goggle Box, and Russell Howard’s Good News, with festival appearances as far afield as Australia, Canada, Dubai and the US.

Metro’s critic called his act “side-splitting stuff”.

Award-winning stand-up Steve Bugeja returns to the New Street venue after making his “Comedy at the Kenton” debut in November. A Radio 4 regular, his TV credits include Love Island: Aftersun.

He has recently enjoyed sell-out runs at Edinburgh and London’s Leicester Square Theatre, having previously played the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

“Plentiful jokes and compelling storytelling” was the Scotsman’s verdict.

Completing the line-up is rising star Kai Samra, who won the 2017 Birmingham Comedy Festival Breaking Talent Award.

Tickets are £11. To book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk