Monday, 27 March 2017

Semi-final heartache

TRINITY HALL were eliminated from the Henley and District League’s Cowan Cup last week at the semi-final stage when they went down 12-7 to Park Institute C. In the other semi-final Ivy Leaf B defeated their A team 10-8.

