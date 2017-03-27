Monday, 27 March 2017

Coaching for juniors

REGISTRATION for Henley Cricket Club’s junior development programme is now open.

The club offers junior development programmes for children whether a complete beginner or wanting to take the game on a level into county age group programmes.

Sessions are available for boys and girls from Year 2 (U7s) upwards. Juniors have the opportunity to play in the Berkshire Youth Cricket League against local opposition from U9 to U15 level. For the U7s and U8s small sided friendly matches will be organised with local clubs.

All coaching is planned and co-ordinated by Performance Cricket through the expertise of former playing professional, Berkshire and Henley player Chris Ellison who is one of only a handful ECB Level 4 qualified coaches in the country.

For further details on the club’s development programme, junior cricket and training sessions visit www.henleycricketclub.co.uk and click on juniors.

For any enquiries regarding the club’s junior programme contact junior chairman Paul Smith on psmith@eco
cleen.co.uk or junior coaching co-ordinator, Chris Ellison
on chris@performance-
cricket.com

