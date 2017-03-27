Take your pick from more than 60 A-level and vocational diploma courses

THE transition from school to employment or university is a vital time for young people as they start to specialise and realise their full potential.

Recently rated “good” by Ofsted, a sixth-form college like Henley provides a challenging, motivating and supportive environment where students can achieve their academic and vocational goals, try new experiences and meet lots of like-minded people.

With more than 60 high-achieving

A-level and vocational diploma courses, apprenticeships and traineeships to choose from, there are many opportunities for students to find their place at The Henley College.

We welcome students from more than 100 schools across Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire into our diverse and exciting college community. We guide students into choosing the route that is right for them and empower each individual to achieve the highest success possible.

We are proud to offer a broad and diverse choice of courses at Henley and there are many courses available that do not require the student to have previously studied the subject.

These include forensic science, business studies, psychology, law and economics. We also have many exciting extra-curricular activities available that enhance and enrich student life at Henley, as well as encourage and develop new skills and interests.

Visit www.henleycol.ac.uk for further information about our wide range of courses and for details about upcoming information events and college tours.