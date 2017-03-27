High standards earn a strong reputation

RUPERT House is a town school with beautiful, spacious grounds and playing fields, situated on the edge of Henley.

The school, which is the only Independent Association of Prep Schools school in the Henley and Marlow area, takes boys from three to seven years old and girls from three to 11 years old.

It has a strong academic reputation and it can demonstrate an average rate of 60 per cent scholarships to senior schools won by girls in year six over the past three years (a figure that includes girls who won more than one scholarship).

The strength and breadth of the curriculum is reflected in the range of scholarships the girls attain, including academic, sport, art, music and drama.

The school also prepares the girls to sit the 11-plus, gaining coveted grammar school places at Sir William Borlase’s, Wycombe High and Kendrick.

For older children, Rupert House runs Path Hill Club and Outdoor Education, with access to acres of privately owned woods nearby.

Bursaries are offered to children from reception through to year six and there is a range of scholarships for places in the upper school. Their next open day is on Saturday, May 6.

Places are still available in many year groups for September 2017.

For more information, visit www.ruperthouse.org or call Mrs Halfhead on (01491) 574263.