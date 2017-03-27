Monday, 27 March 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Henley Young Farmers Group

Henley Young Farmers Group

MEMBERS of Henley Young Farmers presented a cheque for £102.21 to the Royal Agriculture Benevolent Institution, a welfare charity which supports farming people of all ages when they are in financial difficulties and of limited means.

The money was raised at the group’s fireworks night in November. For more information or for how to join young farmers, send an email to henleyyfc@hotmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33