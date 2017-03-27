Henley Young Farmers Group

School improves road safety after pupil is struck by car
Monday, 27 March 2017
MEMBERS of Henley Young Farmers presented a cheque for £102.21 to the Royal Agriculture Benevolent Institution, a welfare charity which supports farming people of all ages when they are in financial difficulties and of limited means.
The money was raised at the group’s fireworks night in November. For more information or for how to join young farmers, send an email to henleyyfc@hotmail.com
27 March 2017
