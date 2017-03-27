Marathon total

A number of Henley and Caversham area runners joined the record 1500 plus runners who took to the streets of Reading for the 2016 Santa Run. On a dry but chilly day in December many adults, dressed in Santa outfits, were joined by many young runners looking brilliant, dressed in colourful elf outfits.

This popular event, organised by Reading Rotary Club members, was sponsored by many leading Berkshire businesses. Now in this its 3rd year the event raised a record £35,333.74, All funds raised will be distributed to benefit many local Charities in our area.