School improves road safety after pupil is struck by car
NEW safety measures are to be introduced on the ... [more]
Monday, 27 March 2017
THE 11th annual Chiltern Tractor Run will take place on Sunday, May 21.
Dozens of tractors and trailers are expected to take part in the 22-mile run, which will begin in a field at the Chequers pub in Fingest and will include a lunch stop at Fawley Hill railway station. The theme will be “Hawaiian dress”.
The event raises money for the Thames Valley air ambulance and in the previous 10 years has made a total of almost £35,000.
27 March 2017
More News:
School improves road safety after pupil is struck by car
NEW safety measures are to be introduced on the ... [more]
Village's draft neighbourhood plan is legally unsound, say residents
GORING’S draft neighbourhood plan is legally ... [more]
POLL: Have your say