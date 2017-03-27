THE 11th annual Chiltern Tractor Run will take place on Sunday, May 21.

Dozens of tractors and trailers are expected to take part in the 22-mile run, which will begin in a field at the Chequers pub in Fingest and will include a lunch stop at Fawley Hill railway station. The theme will be “Hawaiian dress”.

The event raises money for the Thames Valley air ambulance and in the previous 10 years has made a total of almost £35,000.