NHS meeting

A MEETING of the Townlands Stakeholder Reference Group will be held at Henley town hall on Tuesday from 11am to 1pm.

The meeting is open to the public, who can submit questions at least 48 hours beforehand by email to cscsu.talkinghealth@nhs.net

