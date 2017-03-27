Local Plan goes public

RESIDENTS of South Oxfordshire are being urged to have their say on the new Local Plan.

The latest draft of the plan drawn up South Oxfordshire District Council will be

available for public consultation for seven weeks from Wednesday.

The document addresses the need for housing and job growth in the district with a detailed look at what new infrastructure, such as shops, leisure centres, schools and roads, will be needed and how it will be delivered.

Council leader John Cotton said: “We are coming to an important stage as we develop the Local Plan and now is the time for residents to get involved.

“It covers how we plan to deal with the local need for new homes but also how we’ll make sure the district gets the infrastructure and high-

quality jobs it needs to support them.”

The plan will be available to view and comment on at www.southoxon.gov.uk/

newlocalplan

There will also be a public exhibition at the Christchurch Centre in Reading Road, Henley, on Saturday, April 22 from 10am to 4pm.