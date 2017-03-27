Riverside private members' club is opening its doors for the day

EXPERIENCE a world of elegance when Phyllis Court Club opens its doors to the public on Thursday, April 6, and showcases its unique facilities and services.

Whether you are interested in membership or planning a wedding or event, the club’s excellent facilities, superb menus and relaxing riverside accommodation will be open from 11am to 8pm.

Phyllis Court’s friendly staff will be delighted to answer questions and provide tours of this beautiful venue.

Individuals interested in learning more about membership will discover there are many benefits.

Members have access to the thriving social scene, fine dining, and over 30 groups such as rowing, croquet, jazz, wine and theatre.

When you attend the open day you will be able to discuss the vibrant calendar of events on offer, which includes Henley Royal Regatta, a grand New Year’s Eve Ball, fine dining and entertainment.

Not only do members have access to the club, they also benefit from an agreement which allows members entry to many other exclusive clubs across the globe thanks to reciprocal arrangements.

From mid-2018, membership will also allow access to the club’s new fitness centre, which will include a 20-metre swimming pool, gym, exercise studio, treatment and changing rooms.

However, you do not have to be a member to hold your event at this beautiful venue.

Phyllis Court is more than a private members’ club — it also boasts spectacular function rooms which can cater for anything from 40 to 240 people.

The elegant manor house, which is set in 18 acres of lawns sweeping down to the River Thames, holds a licence for civil ceremonies and the grounds are the perfect backdrop for treasured photographs of your big day.

If you are planning an event, the club’s versatile function rooms are just as suitable for celebrations as they are for meetings, so attend the open day to see what the club can offer you.

There’s no need to book, however if you would like more information about Phyllis Court Club and the open day please email enquiries@phylliscourt.co.uk or call (01491) 570500.