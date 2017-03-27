New adventure play park is called 'Wonder Woods'

WILLIAM and Ailsa Stonor are delighted to welcome you for another exciting season — starting with our Easter egg trail through the park, adjacent to our new adventure play park, Wonder Woods.

For younger children, Wonder Woods has a raised play house and slide surrounded by soft sand, leading to the water pump where children can divert water through channels and water wheels.

There is also a seesaw, wobble dish, rocking fallow deer (a nod to the fallow deer roaming the park) and swings close by.

Further into the woods older children will see the wooden climbing structure that leads to a rope climbing forest, connecting to a tree house with slide.

A 50-metre zip wire and tunnels add to the fun.

Wonder Woods is located on the edge of woodland and the Easter egg trail is designed to be very close by with lots of seating including picnic tables and benches, including some natural seating made from parts of an enormous sycamore tree felled in Stonor Park.

For those wanting a coffee and artisan snacks, the Pit Stop café will be open.

Once the children have finished their play there is the opportunity to walk through the gardens, and on key dates you will also be able to visit the house.

Please see our website at www.stonor.com for specific opening times.

Alternatively, call our administration office on (01491) 638587.