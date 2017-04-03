Community groups to share £1 million

South Oxfordshire District Council is to provide more than £1million in grant funding to 16 community groups, charities and support organisations across the district.

The money will help to ensure that services such as support for disabled people, carers and the elderly can continue to be available to residents. The grants will help fund things such as salaries, rent and rates, marketing and publicity and transport and utility costs.

The groups receiving funding include: Age UK Oxfordshire £93,289; FISH Volunteer Centre, Sonning Common £12,000; Nomad Youth and Community Project, Henley £80,000; Riverside Counselling Service £65,000; The Chiltern Centre for Disabled Children, Henley, £100,000. Elizabeth Gillespie, cabinet member for grants , said: “As a council, we are delighted to still be in a position to offer this significant funding to these organisations. They all play a vital role in providing support services to many people.”