I think my mind has been scrambled!

Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Almost 600 people took part in this year’s On ... [more]
Monday, 03 April 2017
Sir, — I thought you might like this photograph, even though it was taken in Wallingford.
I saw these three excavators working on the site of the old Waitrose store and couldn’t resist waiting until they “played ball” and looked like hens pecking in the dirt. The eggs would make one heck of an omelette!
Well, that’s the way my mind works. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
03 April 2017
More News:
Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Almost 600 people took part in this year’s On ... [more]
Marina owner in new bid to build homes next door
THE co-owner of a Wargrave marina has applied for ... [more]
Volunteers spring clean church ready for Easter activities
VOLUNTEERS used ladders and feather dusters as ... [more]
POLL: Have your say