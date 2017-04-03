Monday, 03 April 2017

I think my mind has been scrambled!

Sir, — I thought you might like this photograph, even though it was taken in Wallingford.

I saw these three excavators working on the site of the old Waitrose store and couldn’t resist waiting until they “played ball” and looked like hens pecking in the dirt. The eggs would make one heck of an omelette!

Well, that’s the way my mind works. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

