Popular filming location is celebrating 50 years of being open to the public

2017 sees Mapledurham House celebrate 50 years of being open to the public.

This is a fantastic achievement by Mr Eyston and his wife, Lady Eyston, who have spent their time restoring and improving not only the house itself but many properties on the estate.

Over the years there have been hundreds of thousands of visitors to their home. Much filming has occurred, including the film The Eagle Has Landed, episodes of Miss Marple, Midsomer Murders, Sharpe’s Regiment and, more recently, The Great Allotment Challenge and Taboo.

Mapledurham has also been the venue for many wedding receptions, corporate days, food and craft festivals, festive fair, outdoor theatre and military

re-enactments.

We continue to open to the public on Sunday afternoons between Easter and the end of October, as well as some Saturdays and bank holidays (see our website for details).

Visitors may arrive by boat from nearby Caversham — and what better way to end your visit than by enjoying a cream tea and watching the world go by?

We very much looking to welcoming you to Mapledurham this year.

For more information, call 0118 972 3350 or visit www.mapledurham.co.uk. Or email enquiries@mapledurham.co.uk