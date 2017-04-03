Dance studio set up by champs

VIBEZ Dance Studios is the latest dance studio in Reading.

The UK professional 10 dance champions, Richard Still and Morgan Hemphill opened Vibez in 2015, with the vision of having all styles of dance and fitness under one roof for anyone of any age and ability to join.

Vibez is a state of the art dance centre in the heart of the close-knit community of Woodley.

Vibez thrives off the buzz and life that runs through its High Street.

We have three main studios — with sprung wooden floors, sound systems and mirrors — and a pole studio.

We offer a wide variety of dance and fitness classes for children and adults seven days a week, with the opportunity for private tuition with top class teachers.

All of our teachers have vast experience in their field and their teaching qualifications are held in all major recognised dance/fitness governing bodies. We would love for you to come and join us at the studio. There’s something for everyone and always GREAT VIBEZ!

For more information, visit www.vibezdance.co.uk, call us on 0118 969 1290 or email info@vibezdance.co.uk