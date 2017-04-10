Ivy Leaf close in on title

IVY LEAF B now need just six points off Park Institute J next week to win this season’s Henley and District Billiards League following the latest round of matches.

Ivy Leaf B defeated Park Institute C 10-9 while league leaders Earley HG beat Ivy Leaf A 12-6. Basement side Harpsden drew 8-8 with Park Institute J while Twyford won 10-7 at Berks CS.

The latest league positions are as follows: 1 Earley HG, played 16, 156 points; 2 Ivy Leaf B, 15, 151; 3 Park Institute C, 15, 139; 4 Ivy Leaf A, 15, 138; 5 Trinity Hall, 15, 132; 6 Twyford, 15, 131; 7 Park Institute J, 15, 125; 8 Berks CS, 15, 118; 9 Harpsden, 15, 112.

Elsewhere Trinity Hall's Clayton Talbot has won through to this season’s handicap final.