Frost strike earns side share of the spoils

HOSTS ROTHERFIELD UNITED put in a decent performance with a much changed team and were unfortunate not to have taken all three points from their Premier Division clash with WRAYSBURY VILLAGE at Bishopswood on Saturday.

The hosts had a good chance to take the lead early in the first half when Ed Bickerton was hauled down in the box, but Karl Clark’s effort from the penalty spot was saved by the Wraysbury keeper.

Wraysbury went 1-0 up towards the end of the first half when ball was crossed in from the left hand side and headed in at the back post.

Rotherfield played some good football in the second half and made the pressure count when Simon Frost pounced on a loose ball in the box and calmly finished.

Stand-in keeper Markland Tidswell made a good save off his knee which rebounded over the bar. In the final minute of the match Clark raced through and lobbed the keeper only to see his effort cleared off the line.

l WOODCOTE/STOKE ROW RESERVES crashed out of the Reading Challenge Cup as they went down 6-0 at home to HIGHMOOR/IBIS RESERVES. WARGRAVE RESERVES also crashed out of the competition as they lost 7-2 at home to SOUTH READING.