Crafty fun in store at Messy Church event

A FUN-FILLED Easter is in store for families attending a free “Messy Church” event in Shiplake on Good Friday (April 14).

Running from 9.30am to 11.30am and featuring a range of Easter crafts and other activities to take part in, the event is taking place at Shiplake church hall in Reading Road, Shiplake Cross.

Messy Church organiser Louise Colam said: “It will start at 9.30am with a range of exciting activities for children and their parents to get involved in, including creating a big Easter garden — so it’s advisable to bring your wellies!

“We’ll have our own palm procession and a passover feast at 11am for all the families who attend.

“The whole morning of fun is free and children can take home their creations too.”

Organised by the benefice of Shiplake with Dunsden and Harpsden-cum-Bolney, a similar event ran in 2016 but this year it is hoped that many more people will be able to attend.

Louise added: “There’s no need to book but if you are definitely coming along please let me know via email at louisepetit@hotmail.com so we can make sure we have enough messy fun for all.”

