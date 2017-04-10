Egg hunt round museum is running daily

THERE’S plenty of Easter fun coming to Henley’s River and Rowing Museum this month.

The museum in Mill Meadows will be running a host of family friendly activities for all ages — including a daily Easter egg hunt around the galleries until Friday, April 21.

Whether aged two or 92, visitors are invited to follow the trail around the museum and collect their chocolate prize at the end of it.

In addition to the daily Easter egg hunt, the museum is holding a family fun day and two creative workshops for children.

On Wednesday (April 12), visitors will be able to meet the amazing animals from the Mill Cottage Farm Experience during the Farmyard Frolics! event that runs from 10.30am to 4pm and is free with admission.

A spokesman said: “Goats, rabbits and fluffy chicks will be frolicking outside in our riverside farmyard, while inside the museum families can get creative and enjoy Easter-themed arts and craft activities in the galleries.”

Legendary Longboats takes children on a quest with Norseman Noggin the Nog before they build their own Viking longboats to take home. Aimed at children aged seven to 11, the session runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Monday, April 10. Admission is £8.50.

For younger visitors aged four to seven, A Bottle for Bagpuss will include both story time and craft time as children can make a ship in a bottle and a Bagpuss mascot to wear. The session runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Tuesday, April 11. Admission is £8.50.

Included in the annual admission pass, families can also enjoy a visit to the current family-friendly exhibition, “Clangers, Bagpuss & Co”. Featuring the original Bagpuss, Clangers and Ivor the Engine created by Oliver Postgate and Peter Firmin of Smallfilms, this interactive exhibition offers visitors the chance to have a go at creating their own stop-frame animation. Other galleries at the museum include John Piper: A Very British Artist, dedicated to the work of one of England’s most influential yet overlooked painters and printmakers.

Visitors can also tour the International Rowing Gallery. Packed with historic boats and beautiful blazers, this tells the story of the sport from the time of the ancient Greeks to the modern Olympics.

Meanwhile, the Henley Gallery includes the beautiful steam launch, Eva, built in 1874.

Last but not least, the Wind in the Willows 3D exhibition brings Kenneth Grahame’s classic 1908 children’s book vividly to life.

The River and Rowing Museum is open from 10am to 5pm daily. An annual pass is £11 for adults and £9 for children aged four and over.

For more information, visit www.rrm.co.uk