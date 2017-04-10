Handmade eggs come in a range of designs and boxes

GORVETT & Stone make handmade Easter eggs at their shop in Duke Street, Henley, using the very best French Valrhona chocolate.

They have a fantastic range of Easter egg designs and fabulous Easter egg boxes, including their Orangette Egg — a dark 70 per cent cocoa chocolate egg infused with blood orange flavour and orange peel dipped in dark chocolate inside.

Their salted caramel egg is a salted caramel milk chocolate egg filled with salted caramels.

As in the past you can buy eggs to order filled with your favourite chocolate truffles. Gorvett & Stone also have a range of beautiful mini eggs and chocolate Easter figures, bunnies, sheep and chicks.

Their award-winning chocolate cinder toffee is available in “egg form” as well as a range of handmade truffles, chocolate shards and dipped fruit and nuts.

If you want to hear about all Gorvett and Stone’s newest creations, why not follow them on Twitter @gorvettandstone, Facebook and Instagram?

Gorvett and Stone Ltd can be found at 21 Duke Street, Henley, Oxon, RG9 1UR.

For more information, call (01491) 414485, email info@gorvettandstone.com or visit www.gorvettandstone.com