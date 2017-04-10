Monday, 10 April 2017

Handmade eggs come in a range of designs and boxes

GORVETT & Stone make handmade Easter eggs at their shop in Duke Street, Henley, using the very best French Valrhona chocolate.

They have a fantastic range of Easter egg designs and fabulous Easter egg boxes, including their Orangette Egg — a dark 70 per cent cocoa chocolate egg infused with blood orange flavour and orange peel dipped in dark chocolate inside.

Their salted caramel egg is a salted caramel milk chocolate egg filled with salted caramels.

As in the past you can buy eggs to order filled with your favourite chocolate truffles. Gorvett & Stone also have a range of beautiful mini eggs and chocolate Easter figures, bunnies, sheep and chicks.

Their award-winning chocolate cinder toffee is available in “egg form” as well as a range of handmade truffles, chocolate shards and dipped fruit and nuts.

Their award-winning chocolate cinder toffee is available in "egg form" as well as a range of handmade truffles, chocolate shards and dipped fruit and nuts.

Gorvett and Stone Ltd can be found at 21 Duke Street, Henley, Oxon, RG9 1UR.

For more information, call (01491) 414485, email info@gorvettandstone.com or visit www.gorvettandstone.com

