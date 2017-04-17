Ivy Leaf do the double

IVY LEAF B turned in another solid performance as they secured this season’s Henley and District League title with a 10-8 win against Park Institute J.

Trinity Hall finished the season in fifth place after beating Berks CS 10-8 while Harpsden were bottom of the table despite beating Twyford 10-9. Elsewhere Ivy Leaf A beat Park Institute C 11-8.

The Cowan Cup finals also took place and Ivy Leaf B again triumphed, this time over Park Institute C, winning 11-6. In the individual competition finals Jack Hedley of Ivy Leaf won the championship convincingly against Paul Sweetman from the Earley Home Guard Club. Sweetman redeemed himself in the handicap competition winning a close match against Trinity Hall’s Clayton Talbot.

The final league table was as follows: 1 Ivy Leaf B, 161 points; 2 Earley HG, 156; 3 Ivy Leaf A, 149; 4 Park Institute C, 147; 5 Trinity Hall, 142; 6 Twyford, 140; 7 Park Institute J, 133; 8 Berks CS, 126; 9 Harpsden, 122.