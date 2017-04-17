Crack on in the garden and enjoy an egg hunt

SPRING is here and you’re working hard in the garden to bring it back to its former glory — or to make sure it looks its best before you put it on the market to sell, or to rent, writes Lucy Boon.

Now your garden is in shape, why not take it for a test drive with a good

old-fashioned Easter egg hunt?

Just make sure it’s fun for everyone (adults included) by following these simple pointers.

+ Set a few ground rules beforehand. If you have a large group of children, pair the younger ones up with the older ones, working in teams, so the youngest don’t get overwhelmed. Also, set down your rules on chocolate consumption — are they allowed to eat all their eggs in one go once the hunt has ended? Probably not...

+ Set a boundary for the hunt, and make sure the children know it — and know to stick to it!

+ Make a list/map of all the hiding places you’ve used for the eggs — you’re bound to forget them all. Plus if the kids can’t find them, you can give them a quick flash of the map!

+ Have a “base” and ask each child to return to it once they have collected five eggs. They should stay there until all the children have returned before setting out again. That way you can ensure the older ones don’t grab everything. Another way of doing things is to have different eggs for different age groups — stick a small red sticker on some of the eggs for the older ones (hide them in harder places) and stick green stickers on the other eggs for the younger ones.

LOCAL HUNTS

+ The River and Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows is offering an indoor bunny Hunt to win a chocolate egg, until Friday, April 21. Free with admission. For more information, visit www.rrm.co.uk

+ Many National Trust properties offer outdoor Cadbury’s Easter egg hunts — including Greys Court, Nuffield Place and Basildon Park. The cost is £3 per child (or hunt sheet), on top of admission. At Greys Court, egg hunts are running from today (Friday) until Monday (April 17). Hunt times are 10am to 4pm daily, but please make sure you collect your chocolate prize before 5pm.