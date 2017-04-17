Garsington's operas now on public sale

PUBLIC booking for this summer’s Garsington Opera season has now opened.

Tickets are on general sale for the two-month-long festival, which runs from Thursday, June 1, to Sunday, July 30, at the Wormsley estate near Stokenchurch.

Recent years have seen virtually every seat sold — but this year there are four professional productions scheduled — plus a “people’s opera” commissioned as part of Garsington’s learning and participation programme.

Written by Roxanna Panufnik with a libretto by Jessica Duchen, Silver Birch explores the power of love in wartime and incorporates war poetry by Siegfried Sassoon, some of which he wrote while staying at Garsington Manor.

Douglas Boyd, Garsington Opera’s artistic director, will conduct the new opera, which involves over 180 participants aged from eight to 80.

They will perform as singers, dancers, actors and instrumentalists and there will be contributions from trainee sound designers guided by Glen Gathard of Pinewood Studios.

The other productions are Handel’s Semele, Debussy’s Pelléas et Mélisande, Mozart’s Le nozze di Figaro and Rossini’s Il turco in Italia.

Tickets range from £135 to £200 with an optional £70 donation and the box office opens on March 28.

For more information, visit www.garsingtonopera.org or call 01865 361636.