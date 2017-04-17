Small class sizes help inspire confidence

IF you want your child to feel confident and comfortable contributing in lessons, then the small class sizes at Claires Court will allow them to flourish.

If you want them to achieve academically whatever their potential, then as a broad ability school where young minds are inspired and challenged, and 90 per cent of our pupils achieved five GCSEs at grade C and above, Claires Court is just what you are looking for.

Claires Court is a private school for pupils aged three to 18, situated in Maidenhead across three sites.

In the junior and senior schools, girls and boys are educated separately but enjoy many joint learning activities outside of the classroom.

Academically, our broad and challenging curriculum encourages pupils to stretch themselves.

With the extensive creative arts and sports opportunities, they push their boundaries and take a measure of their own strengths — building their resilience and confidence.

In addition to this, our sixth form is one of the top 100 performing in the country for value added, and in recent years has excelled with a 100 per cent pass rate at A-level. This exceptional quality of education is more affordable and accessible than you might think.

There are a range of scholarships on offer and we provide an extended school day with most of the activities included in our fees. In addition, our extensive coach service covers much of the local area and is adjusted to meet pupil demand.

Why not come along to our next open morning on Thursday, April 27, and find out more? We look forward to welcoming you.

