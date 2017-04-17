Craft and country fair to draw thousands

THOUSANDS of people are expected to flock to Beale Park near Reading over the Easter weekend of Sunday, April 16, and bank holiday Monday (April 17) for the inaugural Berkshire Easter Craft and Country Fair.

Oakleigh Fairs, who are organising the event, say the show will offer a range of family entertainment, including stunt bikes and buggies, historical re-enactment on horseback, and lots more.

The show really is shaping up to be a cracking event and the organisers say: “We are delighted to be bringing one of our family-oriented country fairs to Beale Park, one of the region’s most popular destinations, making the show the the must-do event for families over the Easter weekend.”

All-day entertainment will include birds of prey and owl displays, have-a-go terrier racing, children’s entertainer Devilstick Peat, circus workshops, the goat show (including bottle-feeding lambs and kids), a miniature pony display, children’s petting pens and much more. Plus demonstrations of rural skills for you to enjoy.

Arts and crafts, food and drink and gift marquees will all feature, along with outside trade stands. The event is fully catered with a licensed bar.

The organisers said: “On the bank holiday Monday we are proud to host The Companion Dog Show so bring along a canine friend and have a go. All proceeds from entries go to Marie Curie Cancer Care. Special interest groups are warmly invited to take part and we welcome enquiries from trade stands as well as corporate sponsorship and advertising.”

Tickets will be available on the gate, with tickets priced £9.50 for adults, £8 for concessions, £4 for children aged five to 16, and £25 for family tickets (two adults and two children).

Advance tickets are available online at discounted rates, with tickets priced £8.50 for adults, £7 for concessions, £3.50 for children, and £22 for families. To book, visit www.oakleighfairs.co.uk/

ticket-office

The organisers say: “Well-behaved dogs on a lead are welcome at this show, but not in marquees with food, please.”

Oakleigh Fairs is one of the largest promoters of country shows, food festivals and crafts shows in the UK, with more than 30 years’ experience.

The Berkshire Easter Craft and Country Fair is one of more than 20 outdoor events being promoted by the firm in 2017. The show’s opening hours each day are 10am to 5pm. For more information, visit www.oakleighfairs.co.uk