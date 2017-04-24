Audition for show

Monday, 24 April 2017

AUDITIONS are open for young singers, actors and dancers aged nine to 21 to appear in Legally Blonde staged by the Wycombe Swan Youth Project.

Those interested should turn up at the theatre at 10am on Sunday (April 23). The project also includes opportunities to work backstage.

Rehearsals will take place between July 22 and August 5, with the performances being staged from August 3 to 5.

To audition, you need to register and fill out a form, which can be downloaded at www.wycombeswan.co.uk/
online/wsyouthproject2017

