Audition for show

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Monday, 24 April 2017
AUDITIONS are open for young singers, actors and dancers aged nine to 21 to appear in Legally Blonde staged by the Wycombe Swan Youth Project.
Those interested should turn up at the theatre at 10am on Sunday (April 23). The project also includes opportunities to work backstage.
Rehearsals will take place between July 22 and August 5, with the performances being staged from August 3 to 5.
To audition, you need to register and fill out a form, which can be downloaded at www.wycombeswan.co.uk/
online/wsyouthproject2017
24 April 2017
