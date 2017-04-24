Tickets go on sale for Manford's new stand-up tour

COMEDIAN Jason Manford will perform in Reading and Oxford as part of a new stand-up tour.

His latest show, titled Muddle Class, is about Jason’s life growing up working class and then finding that, as he’s got older, part of him has become middle class.

Jason said: “I’ve been putting some stuff together, looking at my life and how it’s changed over the years, how the world has changed and how my parents haven’t changed a bit!”

Muddle Class follows Jason’s hugely successful 2013/4 First World Problems tour, which ran for 18 months and included more than 200 sold-out shows.

Since then, he has had a very busy time with a variety of projects. He went on tour starring as Leo Bloom in Mel Brooks’ The Producers and as Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Jason also returned to radio, hosting a three-hour live show on Absolute every Sunday morning.

After finishing Chitty in February, Jason went straight into hosting a brand new Sunday night primetime TV game show called Bigheads. The series begins on ITV1 on Sunday (April 23) for six weeks.

Tickets for the Muddle Class tour go on sale taday (Friday) at 10am and are priced at £27.50. Jason will appear at The Hexagon, Reading, on March 21, 2018 and the New Theatre, Oxford, on April 26. To book, visit: www.jasonmanford.com/tour/