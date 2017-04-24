School where dreams can grow

ST MARY’S SCHOOL, rated “outstanding” by SIS Inspectors, offers small class sizes, specialist French, music, drama and PE teachers and regular outdoor trips for all the boys and girls in our Kindergarten class.

At our outdoor classroom at Swiss Farm, kindergarten children at St Mary’s have the perfect opportunity to learn more about the great outdoors in addition to their core learning in school.

Commonly known as reception, this year group are nurtured from the moment they join St Mary’s. Each Kindergarten pupil is paired up with a Year 6 buddy to help them settle into school life, together sharing lunch and play times.

Children’s author, Nick Butterworth, explains what makes St Mary’s School so special. “In the good ground of St Mary’s School you can grow in all kinds of ways,” he says. “In knowledge, in imagination, in your understanding of yourself and of others and the world around you. It is a place where friendships and dreams and ambitions can take shape and grow.”

