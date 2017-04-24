Changing curriculum to promote creativity

MOULSFORD Prep School has recently undertaken a whole-scale review of its curriculum and the overall approach to preparing pupils for senior schools.

As a result of changes to the entry process to senior schools at 13+, and in consultation with senior school heads, a restructured curriculum has been devised and will be implemented throughout the school from September 2017.

Moulsford’s focus is not only to prepare boys for senior schools but also to ensure they have the skills for life beyond. So what does the new curriculum mean for Moulsford boys? They will follow a curriculum which promotes intellectual agility, will encourage them to think and analyse critically, make connections across the subjects and give plenty of opportunity for creativity and collaboration.

The new curriculum will encourage boys to have a go, take a well-thought-out risk, and, on occasion, fail. Exploration and enquiry will be strongly encouraged and Moulsford life will aim to develop boys’ resilience.

While exams will remain an important part of school life, Moulsford boys will continue to learn much more than how to score highly in summative tests, and regurgitate learned facts.

Moulsford prepares boys for a wide mix of both boarding and day, co-educational and single-sex senior schools. For those wishing to board, Moulsford boys go to Radley, Wellington, Marlborough, Eton, Harrow, St Edward’s Oxford, and Bradfield. For those choosing a day school, Abingdon, Magdalen College Oxford, Pangbourne, Shiplake and The Oratory are the natural choices.

A daily bus service runs to and from Shiplake via Henley, as well as minibus routes via Watlington, Upper Basildon and Culham.

Moulsford Prep School is an independent day and boarding school for boys aged four to 13. Set in idyllic grounds of 30 acres beside the Thames near Wallingford, it provides boys with a first-class education and an excellent start in life.