Ideal preparation for life outside classroom

READING Blue Coat School is a friendly and busy school of some 750 pupils.

Although we value our strong traditions of scholarship and learning, we are forward-looking and are wholly committed to preparing our pupils for life.

We make the most of our fantastic setting on the banks of the Thames in the village of Sonning and seek to create an environment that fosters the growth of self-confidence, instils the joy of learning and prepares our students for full participation in a diverse and changing world. There is a buzz and excitement about academic life at Blue Coat, where our friendly and supportive environment enables pupils to flourish and thrive.

Academic achievement is valued highly and the school has enjoyed strong results in recent years. Our curriculum is designed to provide the best possible preparation for life after school.

Careers education runs throughout the school to help students make the right choices as they consider their options for university and beyond.

In the sixth form particularly, students are given weekly careers guidance, guest speakers feature at a special higher education evening, and events include a careers fair, a UCAS Convention and group university visits.

Pupils are also encouraged to participate in a wide range of co-curricular activities, and the school offers generous provision in sport, music, drama, public speaking, the CCF, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, Young Enterprise and numerous additional activities.

Blue Coat’s new design technology centre, complete with 3D printers, further enhances the school’s impressive facilities, which also include an IT centre, a psychology and geology block, the 23-classroom Richard Aldworth Building, an extensive sixth form centre, an all-purpose sports hall, an indoor swimming pool, a purpose-built science centre and a cricket pavilion.

Blue Coat is an independent day school for boys aged 11-18 and girls aged 16-18. For more information, please contact Mrs Jane Jarrett or Ms Audrey Fernandes in admissions on 0118 944 1005 or admissions@rbcs.org.uk or visit the school’s website www.rbcs.org.uk