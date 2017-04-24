Empowering girls to achieve their goals while leading happy and fulfilling lives

CRANFORD HOUSE has been awarded the Silver Certificate by the Incorporated Society of Musicians.

More than 15 per cent of all the school’s GCSE students achieved an A* to C in GCSE music.

Deborah Annetts, chief executive of the ISM — the professional body for musicians — congratulated the school.

He said: “We are delighted to recognise Cranford House’s achievement in music and celebrate the commitment to music education shown by the school in their high uptake and high achievement of pupils. Music is a valuable subject, it brings value in itself to pupils as well as supporting achievement in other subjects.

“Music also opens doors and generates educational opportunities for pupils from all backgrounds. We are delighted that Cranford House values music within its school curriculum and as the professional body for musicians and a subject association for music education, we are delighted to recognise this high level of achievement with this certificate.”

Dr James Raymond, headmaster at Cranford House, added: “Our vibrant music department is a source of real pride to us here at the school. The benefits of learning a musical instrument are well proven. They include helping to increase pupils’ memory and reasoning capacities; improving their confidence, concentration, time management and organisational skills: as well as providing a lot of fun and enjoyment.”

The Cranford House music department, along with the entire school, is open to visitors this April during the school’s upcoming open week, from April 24 to 28, 9.30am to 3pm. No appointment is necessary.

For more information, call (01491) 651218 or visit www.cranfordhouse.net