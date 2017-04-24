Silver society award for musical excellence

A JOURNEY of lifelong learning — that’s the Abbey School’s ethos, embedded throughout the School’s 130-year history.

This empowers girls aged three to 18 to become confident, independent and enthusiastic learners.

A proactive and compassionate approach to pastoral care creates a caring community that supports individuals to achieve their goals.

Inspirational teaching staff share genuine passion for their subjects, helping students to discover their own areas of interest. The school benefits from belonging to both Headmasters’ and Headmistresses’ Conference and the Girls’ Schools Association and takes a leading role in discussions about the changing educational landscape.

The Abbey offers an exceptional education with a focus on resilience and wellbeing, preparing girls to lead happy and fulfilling lives in a fast-paced and rapidly changing world.

Extra-curricular opportunities play an important part in school life, with music, drama, art and sport plus a wealth of activity and interest clubs contributing to a happy, energetic atmosphere that is highly valued by the girls.

Come and see for yourself how an Abbey education can make a difference to your daughter at our senior school open morning on Friday, April 28 and junior school open morning on Friday, May 5. Both start from 9.15am.

The Abbey operates several coaches from the Henley and South Oxfordshire region, which are suitable for girls in Year 2 and above.

For more information, visit www.theabbey.co.uk