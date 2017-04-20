94 per cent of pupils given school of choice

ALMOST 94 per cent of children in Oxfordshire starting primary school in September were awarded their first choice place.

The proportion was up 2.17 percentage points to 93.68 per cent compared with 2016.

Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, said another 4.55 per cent of children were offered their second-choice place. Of the 7,312 applications, only 78 children, just over one per cent, were offered a place at a school not listed on their application, compared with 148 in 2016 and 320 in 2015.

Roy Leach, school organisation and planning manager, said: “Through our school place planning work, we are continuing to ensure school places are available for every Oxfordshire child who needs one. Oxfordshire has a strong record in this area and we are continuing to work in close partnership with all schools, including academies, to plan for changing demand and to ensure that families can continue to access good schools for their children.”

Meanwhile, the council is on course to create nearly 3,000 additional primary school places between 2015 and 2018. Figures show the proportion of pupils in “good” or “outstanding” primary schools in Oxfordshire rose from 59 per cent in 2012 to 85 per cent in 2015.

Mr Leach said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer the vast majority of families their first choice schools and I’d like to wish all those children preparing to start school the very best of luck.”