Monday, 24 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Plan meeting

A DROP-IN consultation event about plans for housing and employment in South Oxfordshire will be held in Henley tomorrow (Saturday).

South Oxfordshire District Council will host the event at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road from 10am to 4pm.

The council’s draft local plan covers housing and employment until 2033 and also explains how best to fund new roads, schools, leisure centres, parks and shops.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33