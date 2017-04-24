Plan meeting

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
A DROP-IN consultation event about plans for housing and employment in South Oxfordshire will be held in Henley tomorrow (Saturday).
South Oxfordshire District Council will host the event at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road from 10am to 4pm.
The council’s draft local plan covers housing and employment until 2033 and also explains how best to fund new roads, schools, leisure centres, parks and shops.
