Monday, 01 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Come and find out more about our college

Come and find out more about our college

BERKSHIRE College of Agriculture (BCA) is a further and higher education college with a land-based specialism.

Situated on a beautiful 400-acre estate in Maidenhead, we offer our full-time learners courses in everything from animal management and agriculture to travel and tourism, sport and public services.

To ensure our students can access the college we run an extensive transport service with 19 bus routes covering a 30-mile radius from the campus. This service is used by more than 800 students daily, so we’re closer than you might think.

Alongside our growing full-time provision, we offer a range of part-time courses consisting of seasonal baking classes in partnership with award-winning Blackberry Cottage.

These include level two awards and certificates in partnership with the National Proficiency Test Council (NPTC) and level two and three certificates in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) — plus much more.

Visit us on our next open evening on Wednesday, May 3, from 5pm to 8pm to find out more. Throughout the evening you will be able to meet our industry expert tutors, tour our stunning campus and learning facilities, meet our current students to find out what life at BCA is like, and collect relevant course information.

More News:

I HAVE lived in the Goring electoral division for ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33