Come and find out more about our college

BERKSHIRE College of Agriculture (BCA) is a further and higher education college with a land-based specialism.

Situated on a beautiful 400-acre estate in Maidenhead, we offer our full-time learners courses in everything from animal management and agriculture to travel and tourism, sport and public services.

To ensure our students can access the college we run an extensive transport service with 19 bus routes covering a 30-mile radius from the campus. This service is used by more than 800 students daily, so we’re closer than you might think.

Alongside our growing full-time provision, we offer a range of part-time courses consisting of seasonal baking classes in partnership with award-winning Blackberry Cottage.

These include level two awards and certificates in partnership with the National Proficiency Test Council (NPTC) and level two and three certificates in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) — plus much more.

Visit us on our next open evening on Wednesday, May 3, from 5pm to 8pm to find out more. Throughout the evening you will be able to meet our industry expert tutors, tour our stunning campus and learning facilities, meet our current students to find out what life at BCA is like, and collect relevant course information.