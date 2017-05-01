ANYONE aiming to save money on energy bills can use the Citizens Advice price comparison tool to look for a cheaper deal, or contact their nearest Citizens Advice for help.

Go to https://energy

compare.citizensadvice.org.uk for instant access to the tool. You will be asked for your postcode and which prices you want to compare and after a few simple questions you will get an up-to-date price summary which will help you choose a better deal.

Many people lose out by sticking with their energy firm’s standard tariff and never shop around for the best deal.

As a result, the poorest pensioners and low-income families in Britain are paying an extra £250million a year for being “loyal” customers — an average of £140 a year more for a duel fuel gas and electricity bill than if they were on the cheapest tariff available.

Heating and lighting your home are basic necessities and Citizens Advice says energy companies aren’t doing enough to inform customers about lower tariffs that could help them to make ends meet.

For more information on subjects covered by Citizens Advice, visit www.citizens

advice.org.uk, or drop into Citizens Advice in Market Place, Henley.

Citizens Advice Oxfordshire South and Vale is an independent charity. More than 150 skilled volunteer advisers and 10 staff advise more than 8,000 clients each year.

For opening hours and locations, visit www.citizensadvice.

org.uk/local/oxfordshire-

south-vale