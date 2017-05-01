Beautiful baskets

Village's painting of hero on permanent loan to RAF club
Monday, 01 May 2017
Sir, — As I looked out of my window in Henley one evening last week, I saw the last of the setting sun’s rays catch one of the town’s winter flower baskets.
It looked beautiful. I thought you might like to show your readers as it might encourage more of them to support these lovely additions to our town. — Yours faithfully,
John Downing
Reading Road, Henley
01 May 2017
