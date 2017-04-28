Friday, 28 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Blind man rows river

Blind man rows river

A BLIND man who is rowing the length of the River Thames should arrive in Henley on Sunday.

James Shone, founder of the charity I Can and I Am, set off from Lechlade on Wednesday and hopes to arrive in Teddington on Monday.

He was forced to quit teaching in 2013 following a brain tumour that left him without sight and his body partially disabled.

He has spent the last four years visiting hundreds of schools to speak about his experiences and promoting the importance of self-belief.

Mr Shone hopes to raise £50,000 with his Thames challenge for which he has been loaned a “tub pair” boat by the Leander Club.

For more information, www.justgiving.com/campaigns/
charity/ican-andiam/thebigrow

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33