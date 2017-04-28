Blind man rows river

A BLIND man who is rowing the length of the River Thames should arrive in Henley on Sunday.

James Shone, founder of the charity I Can and I Am, set off from Lechlade on Wednesday and hopes to arrive in Teddington on Monday.

He was forced to quit teaching in 2013 following a brain tumour that left him without sight and his body partially disabled.

He has spent the last four years visiting hundreds of schools to speak about his experiences and promoting the importance of self-belief.

Mr Shone hopes to raise £50,000 with his Thames challenge for which he has been loaned a “tub pair” boat by the Leander Club.

For more information, www.justgiving.com/campaigns/

charity/ican-andiam/thebigrow