High standards have deservedly won school its strong reputation

RUPERT House is a town school with beautiful, spacious grounds and playing fields, situated on the edge of Henley.

The school, which is the only Independent Association of Prep Schools school in the Henley and Marlow area, takes boys from three to seven years old and girls from three to 11 years old. It has a strong academic reputation and it can demonstrate an average rate of 60 per cent scholarships to senior schools won by girls in year six over the past three years (a figure that includes girls who won more than one scholarship).

The strength and breadth of the curriculum is reflected in the range of scholarships the girls attain, including academic, sport, art, music and drama. The school also prepares the girls to sit the 11-plus, gaining coveted grammar school places at Sir William Borlase’s, Wycombe High and Kendrick. Rupert House prides itself on its stimulating and varied curriculum, which includes Forest School — a fantastic facility for little ones who can explore, light fires (with adult supervision!) and feel free in a safe environment.

For older children, Rupert House runs Path Hill Club and Outdoor Education, with access to acres of privately owned woods nearby.

The upper school girls love the many residential trips on offer, including the year six trip to France.

Drama at the school is ambitious and culminates with the annual upper school production at the Kenton Theatre in Henley. Music is a strength, with a wide range of instruments taught, orchestras, bands and renowned choirs.

The school day is further enhanced by the numerous after-school activities which include clubs such as: drumming, jazz dance, musical theatre, think tank, football, Lego, art and craft, gardening and rugby tots.

Rupert House recently extended its minibus service, running two buses — Caversham through Shiplake and Marlow through Medmenham — which complement the school’s wrap-around care for working parents.

A breakfast club starts at 7.30am and afternoon tea and after-school care is provided until 5.45pm.

Bursaries are offered to children from reception through to year six and there is a range of scholarships for places in the upper school.

The school’s next open day is on Saturday, May 6. For more information, visit www.ruperthouse.org or call (01491) 574263.