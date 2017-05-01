New pool is finally at the top of to-do list

LONG overdue it may be, but at last everyone at Godstowe Preparatory School is excited about the prospect of a brand new and spectacular swimming pool — for which planning permission has just been granted.

A cheer went up in school assembly recently when it was announced that the existing pool was being demolished.

Although the replacement of pool has been on the school’s agenda since 1912, only recently has it found its way to the top of the list.

This is no exaggeration — the need for a new pool was highlighted in an ancient ISI (Independent Schools Inspectorate) report. You can imagine how amused the parents were to hear of this. An ambitious plan can be seen in the photo above. The current pool is no more, having been demolished during the Easter break, and everyone waits with bated breath to dive into clean water some time in 2018.

Godstowe is an independent prep school for boys and girls aged three to seven and girls only from seven to 13.

The school also offers boarding from ages seven to 13, which remains a popular choice amongst parents.

