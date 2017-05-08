Solicitors in industry awards final

THE property team of Hart Street solicitors Blandy & Blandy has been named a finalist at the forthcoming 2017 Thames Valley Property Awards.

The team is shortlisted in the “Property Law Firm of the Year” category, alongside three other firms, and the winner will be named at an awards dinner on Thursday (May 11).

Blandy & Blandy LLP’s property team has advised on more than £250 million of development land deals in one year, with 2016 having brought a significant increase in complex development and mainstream transactional work, acting for landowners, developers, landlords and occupiers.

Partner and team head Jane Gunnell said: “I am proud to work with such hard-working and dedicated group of property professionals and am thrilled to see them receive the recognition they deserve.”