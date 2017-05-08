Monday, 08 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Solicitors in industry awards final

Solicitors in industry awards final

THE property team of Hart Street solicitors Blandy & Blandy has been named a finalist at the forthcoming 2017 Thames Valley Property Awards.

The team is shortlisted in the “Property Law Firm of the Year” category, alongside three other firms, and the winner will be named at an awards dinner on Thursday (May 11).

Blandy & Blandy LLP’s property team has advised on more than £250 million of development land deals in one year, with 2016 having brought a significant increase in complex development and mainstream transactional work, acting for landowners, developers, landlords and occupiers.

Partner and team head Jane Gunnell said: “I am proud to work with such hard-working and dedicated group of property professionals and am thrilled to see them receive the recognition they deserve.”

More News:

Latest video from

Hambleden bell ringers welcome newcomers
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33